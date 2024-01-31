Hindupur YSRCP in-charge Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in model colony

The program "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam" was held today in the 12th Ward Model Colony-02 Ward Secretariat of Hindupuram Municipality. Under the leadership of Ward Councilor Rahamat B, leaders, public representatives, ward secretariat staff, and volunteers visited each household in the ward to discuss the development initiatives of the Jagananna government.

During the visit, the YCP Constituency MLA candidate, Smt. TN Deepika, warmly welcomed the residents and conveyed their gratitude for the welfare benefits provided by the Jagananna government. She also inquired about the availability of these schemes to ensure that every eligible individual is benefiting from them.

It was mentioned that Hindupur MLA Balakrishna has always been attentive to the concerns of the people. However, in the upcoming 2024 elections, it was highlighted that the focus will be on women's issues. TN Deepika was mentioned as the MLA candidate and Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate for Hindupur constituency. The residents of the ward expressed their support and encouraged the candidates to secure a win with a significant majority.

Several councilors, including Nagendramma Town A, B Block Minority Convenor Shah Jahan, Ayub Baig, Town A Block Women's Section Convener Bhanu, Ward Incharges Dish Chand Bhasha, Mallika Bhanu, and leaders such as Baring Mastan, Kuruba Bharti, Ataullah, Sardar, Zaheer, along with ex-councilors Samiullah and Riaz, participated in the program. In addition, municipal officers, ward secretariat staff, volunteers, leaders, activists, and members of the community also took part in the event.