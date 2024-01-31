Live
- Now ED receives complaints of forgery in appointments in Bengal Assembly
- Gujarat's Surat Airport now an 'international airport': Govt notification
- Lalan Singh slams Rahul Gandhi for his claim on Bihar caste survey
- Officials in our government should be fully committed to secularism and constitution: Otherwise will not be allowed to continue here: CM Siddaramaiah warns
- GST collections rise 10.4% to touch Rs 1,72,129 cr in Jan
- Dream comes true, says Priya Mishra picked by Gujarat Giants
- Excise policy: Delhi HC reserves judgement on Sanjay Singh's bail plea in money laundering case
- Kerala Lok Sabha constituency, where Sabarimala temple is located, could see triangular fight of Christian candidates
- 16 AIIMS, 315 medical colleges established in last 10 years: President Murmu
- ChatGPT Privacy Breach: Leaked Conversations Raise Concerns
Just In
Hindupur YSRCP in-charge Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in model colony
The program "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam" was held today in the 12th Ward Model Colony-02 Ward Secretariat of Hindupuram Municipality.
The program "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam" was held today in the 12th Ward Model Colony-02 Ward Secretariat of Hindupuram Municipality. Under the leadership of Ward Councilor Rahamat B, leaders, public representatives, ward secretariat staff, and volunteers visited each household in the ward to discuss the development initiatives of the Jagananna government.
During the visit, the YCP Constituency MLA candidate, Smt. TN Deepika, warmly welcomed the residents and conveyed their gratitude for the welfare benefits provided by the Jagananna government. She also inquired about the availability of these schemes to ensure that every eligible individual is benefiting from them.
It was mentioned that Hindupur MLA Balakrishna has always been attentive to the concerns of the people. However, in the upcoming 2024 elections, it was highlighted that the focus will be on women's issues. TN Deepika was mentioned as the MLA candidate and Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate for Hindupur constituency. The residents of the ward expressed their support and encouraged the candidates to secure a win with a significant majority.
Several councilors, including Nagendramma Town A, B Block Minority Convenor Shah Jahan, Ayub Baig, Town A Block Women's Section Convener Bhanu, Ward Incharges Dish Chand Bhasha, Mallika Bhanu, and leaders such as Baring Mastan, Kuruba Bharti, Ataullah, Sardar, Zaheer, along with ex-councilors Samiullah and Riaz, participated in the program. In addition, municipal officers, ward secretariat staff, volunteers, leaders, activists, and members of the community also took part in the event.