Hindupur YSRCP in-charge Deepika Sri Raj Lucky Breeder Farm program in Karnataka

The MLA candidate for Hindupuram Constituency, Mrs. Deepika Venu, served as the Chief Guest at the opening program of Sri Raj Lucky Breeder Farm in I D Halli, Karnataka.

The event was organized by Rajesh Gari, the YSRCP Leader of Hindupuram Constituency. Additionally, Rashtra Reddy Corporation Director Janardhan Reddy, Kotamida Suresh Reddy, Town A Block SC Cell Convener Naveen, Kuruba Subbu, and various other YSRCP leaders and activists were present at the event.

