Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika pays tribute to Vemana at Kotnuru

On the occasion of Sri Sri Yogivemana Jayanti, Ms. Deepika Garu, MLA Candidate of Hindupur Constituency, paid her respects to Vemana's portrait at Kotnur in Hindupuram town. She highlighted the significance of Yogivemana in Telugu history, culture, and literature, and emphasized the need to honor the literary contributions of this public poet Sangha reformer.

The event was attended by Councilor Mallikarjuna Goud, Market Yard Vice Chairman Rachapalli Mahendranath Reddy, Krishna Reddy, Aswat Reddy, Vivek Reddy Raju Reddy Vasanna Reddy, Beldaru Senappa, Anji, Ravi Reddy Shivareddy, Jagannathappa, Maruthi, Kesava Reddy, and other leaders, activists, and residents of the ward.