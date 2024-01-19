  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika pays tribute to Vemana at Kotnuru

Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika pays tribute to Vemana at Kotnuru
x
Highlights

On the occasion of Sri Sri Yogivemana Jayanti, Ms. Deepika Garu, MLA Candidate of Hindupur Constituency, paid her respects to Vemana's portrait at Kotnur in Hindupuram town.

On the occasion of Sri Sri Yogivemana Jayanti, Ms. Deepika Garu, MLA Candidate of Hindupur Constituency, paid her respects to Vemana's portrait at Kotnur in Hindupuram town. She highlighted the significance of Yogivemana in Telugu history, culture, and literature, and emphasized the need to honor the literary contributions of this public poet Sangha reformer.

The event was attended by Councilor Mallikarjuna Goud, Market Yard Vice Chairman Rachapalli Mahendranath Reddy, Krishna Reddy, Aswat Reddy, Vivek Reddy Raju Reddy Vasanna Reddy, Beldaru Senappa, Anji, Ravi Reddy Shivareddy, Jagannathappa, Maruthi, Kesava Reddy, and other leaders, activists, and residents of the ward.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X