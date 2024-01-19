Live
- Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP, says govt. ignored SCs and STs
- CPI-M defends Vijayan, his daughter against ROC findings
- YS Jagan inaugurates Dr BR Ambedkar statue, dedicates it to nation
- Paytm registers bumper operating revenue uptick of 38% YoY, PAT improves by Rs 170cr YoY
- Supreme Court grants medical bail to Kerala CM's ex-aide Sivasankar in Life Mission case
- Elon Musk's X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users
- Mangaluru International Airport Clinches Top Honour at Wings India 2024
- Under-Construction School Building Collapses in Anekal
- Naresh completes 50 years in showbiz, feels lucky
- Shivaji launches ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ title poster
Just In
Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika pays tribute to Vemana at Kotnuru
Highlights
On the occasion of Sri Sri Yogivemana Jayanti, Ms. Deepika Garu, MLA Candidate of Hindupur Constituency, paid her respects to Vemana's portrait at Kotnur in Hindupuram town.
On the occasion of Sri Sri Yogivemana Jayanti, Ms. Deepika Garu, MLA Candidate of Hindupur Constituency, paid her respects to Vemana's portrait at Kotnur in Hindupuram town. She highlighted the significance of Yogivemana in Telugu history, culture, and literature, and emphasized the need to honor the literary contributions of this public poet Sangha reformer.
The event was attended by Councilor Mallikarjuna Goud, Market Yard Vice Chairman Rachapalli Mahendranath Reddy, Krishna Reddy, Aswat Reddy, Vivek Reddy Raju Reddy Vasanna Reddy, Beldaru Senappa, Anji, Ravi Reddy Shivareddy, Jagannathappa, Maruthi, Kesava Reddy, and other leaders, activists, and residents of the ward.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS