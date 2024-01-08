Live
Hindupuram YSRCP MLA candidate welcome Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in constituency
On 8th January 2023, Hindupuram MLA candidate Deepika Garu and MP candidate Mrs. Boya Santhamma warmly welcomed Honorable State Ministers Shri Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy during his visit to Hindupuram Constituency.
During his visit, Hon'ble State Minister Mr. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visited Chauluru Village Panchayat of Hindupuram Rural Mandal. He praised Mrs. Deepika Garu as the MLA candidate and Mrs. Boya Shanthamma as the MP candidate, stating that they prioritize women in politics, which is unprecedented in the political history of Hindupuram Constituency. He urged the people of Chauluru village to vote overwhelmingly for them.
Many YSRCP leaders and activists, including Madhumathi Reddy, Constituency Observers Reddy Ishwar Reddy, former MLA Abdul Ghani, former Coordinator Kondur Venugopal Reddy, Judge Chairman Boya Girijamma, Jadpitisi Nagabhushappa, MPP Ratnamma Sarpanch Nanjappa, MPTC Krishnaveni, Nagaraju, Chotiya, Mahendra Reddy, Manjula, Nazia Bhanu, Saraswathamma, Gayatri, and others, participated in large numbers.