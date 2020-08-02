Hindustan Shipyard limited announces 50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Vizag crane accident victims

Hindustan Shipyard company management has announced that it will provide employment to one member of the family along with compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of deceased in the crane collapse accident in Visakhapatnam. Minister Avanti Srinivas held talks with the company and the families of the victims amid the families of the victims expressed concern that justice should be done to them.

Minister Avanti Srinivas said, "the shipyard accident is unfortunate. This is the first accident in the history of Hindustan Shipyard." In addition, Rs. 50 lakh compensation, revealed that the management had agreed to give the family a job.

The Hindustan Company CMD promised to provide Rs. 50 lakhs ex gratia and employment to one of the family. On the other hand, the families of contract employees will also get Rs 50 lakh compensation. Meanwhile, 11 people were killed in an accident at the Hindustan Shipyard.

Meanwhile, a gory accident took place at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on Saturday where a loading crane was collapsed while in operation, which has claimed 10 lives on the spot. Three out of ten were said to be employees of the HSL and the remaining were hired on contract basis.