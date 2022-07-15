HLC canal modernisation works left in lurch

Anantapur-Sathya Sai: The undivided district getting the full complement of its share of water from the Tungabhadra Dam might remain a dream with all the modernisation works that were taken up on the HLC at an estimated cost of Rs 470 crore in 2008 have been pre-closed by the State government.

The drought-prone district cannot take advantage of the water available in the Tungabhadra dam due to absence of water storage reservoirs in the district.

The delay in the execution of Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir project stage-1 and II, and the related canal system was the reason for inability to tap its share of waters.

The High Level Canal of TB dam brings Tungabhadra water to Anantapur, which has an allocated share of 32.50 TMC. Tungabhadra's HLC, which is supposed to bring 32.50 tmcft, yields only 21 tmcft due to the siltation and in the last 12 years, the district has been able to draw only between 10 tmcft and 15 tmcft, against its share of 32.50 tmc. Last year, when the dam got filled to its brim at least thrice, the state was not able to draw its quota of water. Through the KC Canal diversion, it could get 10 more TMC of water. The assured allocation for the district from Krishna and its tributaries is 42.50 TMC. However, due to lack of proper canal system, the assured water allocations cannot be utilised fully.

The modernisation of Tungabhadra High Level Canal is yet to be completed and in 2019, its works were completely stopped. Even if the capacity of the canal system is increased, there are no proper reservoirs ready to store the water.

Works of Yadki canal under PABR Stage -2 were stopped for unspecified reasons. Two reservoirs at Chagallu and Pendekallu under the project, though completed, could not get water as Yadki canal is yet to be completed. On the other hand, works of distributors from these two reservoirs were also not completed, as a result, 53,000 acres of ayacut is denied irrigation water.

Contractors of all the six packages in HLC Stage -I had applied for pre-closure and work worth Rs 148.6 crore has not been completed. In the HLC Stage-II project for modernisation of HLC's branch canals, work on Yadiki Canal System is nearing completion with Rs 22 crore and the balance remained plagued with land acquisition problems.

Work on another three branch canals, valued at Rs 350 crore, is stopped. Modernisation works on the 105-km stretch of HLC in Karnataka portion have been completed bringing 4,000 cusecs up to AP border, but the AP portion of the canal is so weak that it cannot carry more than 1,800 to 2,000 cusecs with bunds breaching at several places.

The modernisation works were tendered under different packages in 2008 from 105th KM to 189th KM of the HLC's main canal, but the crucial structures that have to be modernised to allow full flow of water, have been left out and only canal lining and widening (earth work) has been done to some extent.

The project was to be completed by 2012 without taking a crop holiday but works worth Rs 320 only progressed and the remaining portion remains unfinished. Contractors stopped works in Package 43 and 44. Even repair works were stopped for the current season and unless there is a strong public and political pressure, the widening and modernisation works might end up as a distant dream.