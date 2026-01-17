HM assures unprecedented growth in Anakapalli

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha mentioned that the alliance government's goal is to develop all areas, including urban and rural.

Speaking during her visit to Anuku, a tribal village in Kotauratla mandal of Anakapalli district on Friday, Home Minister Anitha alleged that there had been no development here since 2019.

She assured that a number of development programmes would be undertaken in the next three years and the area is set to witness growth.

Further, Anitha said that she had come to the village with the intention of celebrating the festival in a peaceful atmosphere.

She, however, stated that several development programmes were undertaken in the village from 2014 to 2019.

A ration depot and a cell tower would soon be constructed in Anuku village, the minister assured. Anitha mentioned that there are 20 tribal children in the village who have studied up to intermediate and degree, and expressed happiness that two girls among them are pursuing graduation.

Further, Minister Anitha instructed the officials to carry out the construction of a washroom facility for every house in the village.

The villagers expressed gratitude to the minister for sanctioning a road at a cost of Rs.2.5 crore, stating that many lives had been lost in the past few years due to the lack of road connectivity.

Home Minister Anitha held an interactive session with the villagers and enquired about their problems.

Later, she distributed books to village children and also presented Sankranthi gifts to the tribal people. As part of the festival celebrations, the minister savoured lunch with the tribal community.

Home Minister's son, Nikhil, distributed cricket kits and sports T-shirts to the youth of the village. The villagers gave vegetables and crops they had grown to the minister.

Also, the minister appreciated a dance performance by the children and played volleyball with the youth.