HNSS-Kuppam branch canal: Officials told to expedite all pending works

Chittoor: Immediate steps should be taken for completing the pending works related to HNSS-Kuppam branch canal with a mission to supply drinking water to Kuppam at the earliest, stressed district Collector S Shan Mohan. As per the instructions of the government, it was decided to ensure the HNSS water to Madanapalli, Thamballapalli, Punganur, Palamaner and Kuppam mandals through Kuppam branch canal in due course, he stated.
Reviewing the progress of HNSS-Kuppam branch canal works at a meeting held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, the Collector said that it’s the need of the hour to complete all pending works, relating to forest land, land acquisition and others to supply water to Kuppam in the first phase. “It is obvious to state that HNSS water has been released to Cherlopalli Reservoir already in Satyasai district. Stage has been set to divert the HNSS water from Kuppam branch canal to Mahasamudram Irrigation tank, Kuppam mandal from Sri Satyasai district,” he stated.
Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, District Forest Officer Chaithanya Kumar Reddy, HNSS Executive Engineer Ramesh Babu, District Revenue Officer N Rajasekhar, trainee Deputy Collector Lakshmi Prasanna, Chittoor RDO Renuka and others were present.