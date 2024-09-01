  • Menu
Holiday Declared for Educational Institutions in East Godavari District amid Heavy Rains

In a proactive measure to ensure the safety of students and staff, District Collector P. Prashanthi has announced that all public and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers, will observe a public holiday on Monday, September 2.

This announcement comes in light of the meteorological department's warning of potential heavy rainfall in the region. The decision aims to mitigate any risks associated with adverse weather conditions and to ensure that students do not face any unnecessary hazards while commuting.

Collector P. Prashanthi emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of children during this period of inclement weather. Educational institutions and Anganwadi centers across the East Godavari district are expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 3.

