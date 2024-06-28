Home minister Anitha stresses on friendly-policing

Mangalagiri: People should feel confident that their problems would be solved if they approach police, said home minister Vangalapudi Anitha while addressing the police about friendly-policing at the police headquarters here on Thursday.

The home minister visited the office of the director general of police here for the first time after she took charge as the home minister. DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao welcomed her.

The home minister advised the police officers to work as per the rules. “There should be friendly-policing atmosphere in the state.” She assured the police officers that the government would provide all the facilities to them. Noting that police are still using the 2014 model vehicles, she said she would take up the issue with the Chief Minister.

She suggested that there should be one toll-free number across the state. “It would be better if there is internal intelligence system in the police department.”

Anitha instructed the police officials to prepare an action plan to solve women missing cases, prevention of ganja smuggling and also prevention of road accidents.

She stressed on preparing an action plan to prevent ganja smuggling in one 100 days. She recalled that a Cabinet subcommittee was already formed to eradicate the menace. Awareness campaign should be launched against ganja with the coordination of the departments of education, home, excise and health, she said.