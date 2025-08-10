Home Minister exhorts youth to make wise choices

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed concern over a section of youth resorting to vices, falling prey to them at a tender age and making ‘easy money’.

After tying ‘rakhis’ to the prisoners and police personnel on the occasion of ‘Rakshabandhan’ celebrated at the Central Prison, Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the Home Minister suggested to the prisoners not to choose a wrong path to survive as there are several ways to come up in life.

While tying rakhis to the prisoners, the Home Minister interacted with them and took stock of their case details.

An awareness programme was held to sensitise the offenders involved in transporting cannabis. Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister emphasised that the youth should be aware of the choices they make and their consequences.

Later, the Home Minister boarded an auto-rickshaw and reached Ushodaya Junction at MVP Colony to enquire about the health condition of Korlayya, a constable, who has been rendering duty despite suffering from health issues. Tying a rakhi to the constable, Anitha assured that the government would support him in all possible manner.

Further, the Home Minister visited the family members of the deceased in the recent cylinder blast that occurred at Bukka Veedhi near Fishing Harbour along with Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, MLA Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, among others.

It may be recalled that three died, while three others were injured in the cylinder explosion that occurred at a welding shop.

Visiting the victims’ families, including Srinu’s wife Lakshmi and Muthyalu’s spouse Pramila, Ch Ganesh’s wife Sudha, compensation to the tune of Rs.10 lakh was handed over to each family.

Giving confidence to the family members, Anitha said, “Apart from compensation, the injured are receiving quality treatment in the hospital. The cause of the cylinder explosion is yet to be known and investigation is in progress with the coordination of the police and forensic experts,” Anitha informed.

Further, the Home Minister exercised caution that the people should alert the police officials as soon as they spot any unidentified equipment so that accidents like the recent cylinder blast would be averted.