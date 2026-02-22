Home Minister lays foundation stone for developmental works in Payakaraopeta

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha laid the foundation stone for various development works carried out at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli on Saturday. As part of it the foundation stone was laid for a water tank to be built at a cost of Rs.44 lakh under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. This tank will be set up at Rajanagaram village of Payakaraopeta mandal.

Also, the Home Minister laid the foundation stone for 11 roads to be constructed by R&B in four mandals of the constituency taken up at a cost of Rs 29 crore. Ahead of the village festival, the foundation stone for a road was laid utilising the funds to the tune of Rs.25 lakh under the aegis of the Panchayat Raj.

Later, the Home Minister participated in the ‘Swachhandhra-Swarnandhra’ programme organised at Rajanagaram school. Interacting with students, the Home Minister made several suggestions to the students. A pledge on cleanliness was administered on the occasion.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining the surroundings clean and clutter-free, Anitha recalled that she had previously worked as a teacher in a Rajanagaram school. Back then, there was only one bus facility in the area. However, revolutionary changes have been made in the education department under the leadership of Minister Nara Lokesh, Anitha underlined.

Further, Anitha said that bicycles have been provided to students going to colleges from faraway places. She advised the youngsters to stay away from mobile phones and other distractions and respect the hard work of their parents. She warned them not to indulge in any activity that they could not discuss with their parents and strongly advocated to stay away from vices.