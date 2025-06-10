Home minister presents awards to 158 meritorious students

Vizianagaram: Minister for Home Affairs V Anitha emphasised that while education, career, and family are essential, it is equally important to focus on discipline and character development.

She said that the success of every child is built upon the sacrifices of their parents, highlighting that parents are a child’s first and best friends. On Monday, Minister Anitha addressed the Shining Stars Awards ceremony in Vizianagaram, where she honored approximately 158 students who excelled in their 10th and Intermediate examinations across the district.

She distributed awards and engaged with both the students and their families. “Education is the real investment for the future,” she stated, urging students to set high goals and work diligently to achieve them.

Minister Anitha encouraged students to draw inspiration from role models in their environment and to be mindful of the influences they encounter on their journey. She urged them to choose what is right and positive. The Minister praised the accomplishments of students from government schools, calling them “hidden gems in the soil.”

She acknowledged Education Minister Lokesh’s commitment to valuing education and supporting talented students by providing these awards and cash incentives. As part of the recognition, each of the 158 students received a cheque for Rs 20,000, a certificate of appreciation, and a medal. Among the awardees were 106 girls and 52 boys, with 93 students from government institutions and 65 from private institutions.