Home Minister warns minors against rash driving

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha donned the role of a ‘counsellor’ when she noticed minors driving rashly while she was travelling to Vizianagaram on Tuesday. As soon as she noticed the minors speed-driving, the Home Minister instructed her convoy to halt, reached out to them and gave them her piece of mind.

Counselling the minors, Anitha made them realise their mistake. The Home Minister stressed that it is an offense to give vehicles to minors. She instructed the police to inform their parents about the incident and organise a counselling session for them. Speaking on the occasion, Anitha stated that giving two-wheelers to children before they become eligible to drive is nothing but putting their lives at risk. She opined that this is not just risky to the riders, but also a threat to road users. The Home Minister suggested that parents should adhere to traffic regulation and refrain from handing over vehicles to their children who are minors.