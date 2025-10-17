Homi Bhabha Cancer Centre gets nod for PG course in palliative care

Vijayawada: In a first for Andhra Pradesh, the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, has received approval to launch a Postgraduate (PG) degree course in Palliative Care, also known as Upashamana Samrakshana (relief and supportive care).

The approval was granted by minister for health and family welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav.

This marks the first time a PG course in Palliative Care is being introduced in the state, with four seats available for admissions.

Palliative care focuses on providing relief to patients suffering from severe pain due to chronic or terminal illnesses such as cancer. The treatment aims to improve the quality of life for such patients through a combination of medical, psychological, and physical support. It includes the use of pain-relieving medications, counselling, physiotherapy, and the support of family members. The approach also involves preventing pain signals from spreading, ensuring patients experience minimal discomfort during treatment.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav commended the management of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Centre for taking the initiative to expand access to advanced, holistic treatment methods through this new PG programme.

He also recalled that a few months ago, the hospital was granted approval to introduce super-specialty courses in Gynaecologic Oncology, Surgical Oncology, and Medical Oncology, each with four seats, marking another milestone in strengthening cancer care education in the state.