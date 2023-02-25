Honor Killing: Father beheads daughter in Kurnool

Kurnool: A case of honor killing has come to fore at Alamur village in Panyam mandal of Nandyal district on Saturday. According to the sources, a man identified as Devender Reddy, who lost his wife some years ago was staying with his two daughters at Alamur village. Two years ago, he performed his eldest daughter Prasanna's marriage with a software engineer, a resident of Jillala village in Gospadu mandal of Nandyal district. After marriage the couple was staying at Hyderabad. Two months ago, Prasanna came to Alamur and was staying with her father and sister. Despite Devender asking her to go back to her husband, Prasanna was disinterested to join her husband. Devender began to suspect the attitude of Prasanna. However, he came to know that she was in an affair with a person of another caste for which she did not want to go back.

Devender unable to digest the humiliation, thought to kill her. On February 10, Devender throttled Prasanna to death with the help of his friends and took dead body of Prasanna in a car and threw it in the Giddalur forest area. Before disposing off the body, Devendra Reddy beheaded her threw the two parts at various places. Later he came home and pretended as if he is innocent.

The incident came to light, when the deceased grandfather found out that Prasanna's phone was switched off several times. He went to Devender Reddy's house and questioned about whereabouts of Prasanna. Not satisfied with answers, he grew suspicious on Devender Reddy and filed a complaint in Panyam police station. Based on the complaint the police filed a case and took up investigation. A source has stated that the police have taken the accused into custody and were searching for the body parts in the forest area.

Further details are awaited.