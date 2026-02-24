Honorarium hike for coaches proposed

Vijayawada: The 87th Board meeting of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), chaired by Animini Ravi Naidu, approved several key proposals aimed at strengthening sports development, athlete welfare, and infrastructure across the State.

A major highlight of the meeting was the decision to name newly established State sports academies after eminent personalities. The academy in Visakhapatnam will be named after legendary strongman Kodi Ramamurthy, while the academy in Kakinada will be named after late Chief Minister Dr NT Rama Rao, recipient of the Padma Shri. The academy in Tirupati will be named after Olympic medallist Karnam Malleswari, a recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Padma Shri, while the academy in Guntur will be named Acharya Nagarjuna Academy.

Focusing on coaches’ welfare, the Board decided to propose to the government an increase in honorarium for NIS diploma-holding coaches to Rs 30,000 per month. Non-NIS diploma coaches will be recognised as junior coaches and paid Rs 21,500 per month. Additionally, outsourcing coaches working in various districts since 2018 will receive a uniform honorarium of Rs 21,500.

The Board also approved the release of wages under the Pay-and-Play model for 22 contract and contingent staff working in District Sports Authorities from 2018, and the recruitment of four young postgraduates to support sports development. Further approvals include providing advanced training, coaching, and necessary assistance to athletes selected for the 2026 Asian and Commonwealth Games, and utilising physiotherapists from government colleges on a voluntary basis in district sports bodies.

In this connection, SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu expressed confidence that the decisions would significantly boost sports development and create better opportunities for athletes in the State. He also said that the proposals to increase the honorarium for coaches are likely to be accepted by the government.

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director S Bharani, Board members, A Ramana Rao, Rajani, Jagadeeswari, Peram Ravindra, PBN Bucchi Raju, Santhosh, B Siva, SAAP Administrative Officer (AO) R Venkata Ramana Naik and other officials attended the meeting.