Hopes rise for river linking project in Srikakulam

Srikakulam : Linking of Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers through High Level Canal (HLC) has been stalled mid-way in the district. This project to link both the rivers through 34 km HLC from Vamsadhara to Nagavali river was proposed during the TDP government earlier.

Main aim of the project is to fill the surplus water of Vamsadhara into Nagavali river and to supply it to tail-end areas of the Nagavali river project in the district. This project was pro-posed in 2017 at an estimated cost of Rs 145 crore.

The HLC project covered upland areas of Hiramandal, LN Peta, Sarubujjili, Amadalavalasa and Burja mandals on its way in the district.

In addition to HLC ayacut area, the water carried through HLC to Nagavali river will also cater irrigated water requirements in its catchment area mandals.

The TDP government sanctioned Rs 90 crore initially. After completion of 50 per cent of works, changed in the state in 2019 and YSRCP government neglected the project for five years.

As a result, land acquisition for HLC and HLC construction and stone wall works were stopped and funds also were not allocated in the five years period. During the election campaign this year, N Chandra Babu Naidu as opposition leader assured to complete river linking project through HLC at Pathapatnam and Amadalavalasa public meetings.

Now expectations have risen on completion of pending project which is essential to provide water to upland and tail-end areas in six mandals in the district.