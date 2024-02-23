  • Menu
HORIZON - Meeting of Minds held in Nellore

Nellore: As part of the Biggest Management Talk 2024, HORIZON - Meeting of Minds was organised at Rao’s Degree College in Nellore on Thursday. Foreigners and Indians, who have completed their education in USA, acted as the speakers in this programme. Alex Pilsl, Cassie Wauer, Lucas Batten, Brian Tweed, David Quaiver, Bhargav Gouni, Lindsey, Ankitha Srinivas and Sai Nikhilesh addressed students. Rao’s Educational Institutions management has conducted this programme so that students after completing their education can get employment opportunities in business field, human resource civil engineering, business field and technical field also abroad.

Rao’s Educational Institutions chairman Dr Y Koteswara Rao, Director Y Sivashanket and CEO N Siva Reddy participated.

