Horrific Road Accident in Srikakulam District Kills Two and Injures Five

A severe road accident occurred in Srikakulam district on Sunday, on the national highway near Nandigam. Two people died instantly, and five others sustained serious injuries, plunging their families into deep sorrow. Local residents alerted the police, who arrived promptly and launched rescue operations.

Reports indicate that the crash happened when a speeding car collided with a parked van on the roadside. The front of the car was completely wrecked. The deceased have been identified as Dalayya and Mohinamma, residents of Sunnapuram village in Odisha. The five injured were rushed to Tekkali Government Hospital, where doctors said some of their conditions are critical. They are being transferred to other hospitals for further treatment.