Horticulture crops damaged in 790 ha; loss put at Rs 1.92 cr

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector Ranjit Basha said 24 villages in 13 mandals in the district were affected due to cyclone Asani. He said horticulture crops were damaged in 790 hectares and crop loss was estimated at Rs 1.92 crore.

In a press release here on Thursday, the Collector announced the damage suffered by the district due to the impact of cyclone Asani, which crossed Machilipatnam coast on Wednesday night.

He said banana crop damaged in 317 acres, papaya crop in five hectares and maize crop in 80 hectares due to the cyclone and some other crops were also damaged. He said five houses totally damaged and five houses partially damaged in the district. He said there was no casualties in the district and one person was injured in the cylone and the government has sanctioned Rs 50,000 financial assistance to the family.

The Collector said relief centres were arranged in Avanigadda, Koduru, Mopi Devi, Nagayalanka and other places and 1,375 persons were evacuated from low-lying areas. He said NDRF teams and SDRF teams were kept ready with 69 members to meet the emergency needs. Referring to rains, he said the district registered 9.8 mm average rains by Wednesday morning. He informed that roads were damaged in some areas and power lines were damaged in some parts of coastal areas and power lines restored.