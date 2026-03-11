Hospitality industry raises alarm over possible gas supply cut

Tirupati: Concerns are mounting over a possible shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), particularly commercial gas cylinders, in the coming days following the ongoing war-like situation in parts of the Middle East. The hospitality sector, which heavily depends on uninterrupted gas supply, has expressed serious apprehension, especially in the pilgrim city of Tirupati where hotels and eateries largely cater to visiting devotees.

Over the past few days, reports of disruptions in commercial LPG supply have emerged from several major cities across the country, triggering anxiety among hotel owners and restaurant operators. In Tirupati, the situation has drawn the attention of the Tirupati Hotels and Restaurant Association (THARA), which has submitted a representation to the District Collector seeking immediate intervention.

In its letter, THARA urged the district administration to reconsider the reported decision to suspend or reduce commercial gas supply to the hotel industry in view of the prevailing international situation in Gulf countries. The association stated that such a move has placed the hospitality sector in a critical position.

According to industry estimates, Tirupati has more than 600 lodges with hotel facilities, besides over 1,000 homestays and service apartments. Together, these establishments account for nearly 34,000 rooms in the city. In addition, hundreds of standalone hotels and eateries operate without lodging facilities. All these establishments rely entirely on commercial LPG cylinders for their daily cooking operations.

Hotel operators warned that any interruption in gas supply could severely affect their functioning. “If the supply is stopped, thousands of workers dependent on the hospitality sector may lose their livelihood,” the association noted. It also cautioned that disruption in food preparation could impact the availability of essential meals for residents and pilgrims, potentially leading to price hikes and inconvenience to the public.

While acknowledging the challenges arising from the international crisis, THARA stated that a complete suspension of commercial gas supply would push many small and medium business owners into financial distress. The association appealed to the government to consider the issue from a humanitarian perspective and either restore regular supplies or arrange suitable alternatives to safeguard businesses and workers.

According to THARA representatives, existing gas reserves with hotels may last only for about a week. If supplies are not restored within this period, the situation could worsen significantly. Though some establishments are exploring alternatives such as firewood for cooking, they admitted that these options are neither practical nor sufficient for large-scale operations.

In recent years, LPG supply has remained stable, with consumers receiving refills on demand. However, uncertainty surrounding the ongoing conflict has raised fears that prolonged geopolitical tensions could disrupt supply chains, potentially affecting both commercial establishments and household consumers if the situation escalates further.

Meanwhile, even domestic LPG consumers have begun expressing concern after social media posts claimed delays in cylinder bookings and longer waiting times for refills. Officials, however, have not issued any formal warning or advisory regarding LPG shortages so far.