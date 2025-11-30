Host of programmes mark combined celebrations at Korukonda School

Vizianagaram: Sainik School Korukonda commemorated its ‘Annual Day’ and ‘Parents’ Day’ with aplomb.

A large number of cadets, parents and staff attended the event. In his address, Chief of Staff (Personnel and Administration), Eastern Naval Command Rear Admiral M. Murli Mohan Raju, who attended as chief guest, exhorted the cadets to embrace the role they essay. “You are the chosen few, the inheritors of this legacy. Remember that the uniform you wear is a reflection not just of this school’s ethos, but of the immense sacrifices and unwavering belief of your parents, who are the first teachers of discipline and the truest partners in your journey to leadership,” he encouraged.

The proceedings unfolded in two phases, commencing with cultural programmes marking the Annual Day. Group Captain S.S. Shastri, the Principal, read out the annual report, highlighting the school’s triumphs in scholastic pursuits, athletic endeavours, and extracurricular domains.

From evocative folk ensembles to contemporary choreographies, the cadets presented impressive programmes on the occasion.

The segment culminated in a prize distribution ceremony, while ‘Josh-2025’ was organised to mark the annual athletic meet.

March past, PT display, yoga demonstrations, aerobics, tent picking, saree drill, torch display, etc., formed a part of the celebrations.