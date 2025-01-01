Houses on canals won’t be razed, assures Narayana

Nellore: Minister for municipal administration and urban development Ponguru Narayana assured that there will be no question of demolishing the houses constructed on the banks of Jaffer Saheb and Servepalle canals in the city.

Speaking on the occasion of distributing pensions at Vepadoruvu and Gurralamadugu Sangam areas in the city on Tuesday, the minister said that it is not correct to demolish the houses of poor constructed on the banks of canals as they would become shelterless.

While asserting his government’s commitment to implement welfare schemes and developmental activities, the minister said that the assurances given to the public during 2024 electioneering by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be implemented in a phased manner.

The minister disclosed that government is spending Rs 32,000 crore on pensions to 64 lakh beneficiaries annually in the entire state despite serious financial crisis.

He said Nellore district going to transform into an industrial hub with several multinational companies showing interest to establish units which will ensure jobs to the youth in the district.

On this occasion, the minister appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to the government in implementing more welfare schemes in future.

Nellore municipal commissioner Surya Teja and others were present.