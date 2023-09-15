  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Housing Minister participates in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’

Minister Jogi Ramesh participating in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ in Kankatava village on Thursday
x

Minister Jogi Ramesh participating in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ in Kankatava village on Thursday

Highlights

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh participated in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ at Kankatava village of Gudur mandal in the Krishna...

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh participated in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ at Kankatava village of Gudur mandal in the Krishna district on Thursday.

He went door-to-door and explained the welfare schemes to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced the prestigious ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ to resolve people’s problems on the spot.

Meanwhile, he requested people to bring all issues related to development and welfare schemes to his notice. Also, he assured them that he will solve all problems.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X