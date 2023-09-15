Housing Minister participates in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh participated in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ at Kankatava village of Gudur mandal in the Krishna district on Thursday.

He went door-to-door and explained the welfare schemes to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced the prestigious ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ to resolve people’s problems on the spot.

Meanwhile, he requested people to bring all issues related to development and welfare schemes to his notice. Also, he assured them that he will solve all problems.