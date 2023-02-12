  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

HPCL donates vehicles, digital screen to police

A fleet of vehicles donated to the police department by HPCL officials on Saturday in Visakhapatnam
x

 A fleet of vehicles donated to the police department by HPCL officials on Saturday in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Vehicles and equipment will help the police department improve their service

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)-Visakh Refinery donated four-wheelers, LED digital video wall equipment, UV water plant with shed and a two-wheeler worth Rs 84 lakh.

Along with a truck, Bolero vehicles formed a part of the fleet of vehicles handed over to the department on Saturday. Executive director in-charge of HPCL V Rataj Raj said the corporate social responsibility initiative of the company aims to extend support to the city police who continue to provide security to the people of the city.

Lauding the generous gesture, City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth flagged off the vehicles on the occasion. The CP mentioned that the vehicles aid in enhancing the service provided to people even further.

HPCL CGM K Nagesh said the vehicles and the equipment would help the department to improve their service. Further, he stated that the company is looking forward to extending cooperation in future as well.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X