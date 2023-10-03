HSL takes steps towards cost effective e-tug ecosystem

Visakhapatnam: In a significant move towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ in e-vessel and minimise emissions in maritime sector, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has embarked upon an initiative to develop requisite indigenous ecosystem for design and construction of electric tugs (e-tugs), equipment and systems.



Towards this direction, HSL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shift Clean Solutions engaged in the design and manufacturing of energy storage systems (ESS) and battery management systems (BMS) based on Lithium Energy Technology.

The agreement allows the two companies to jointly explore and establish a path for the future supply and integration of ESS to provide cost effective e-tug solutions.

This collaboration anticipates development of the e-tug ecosystem in the country, offering a range of benefits including stacking cnd integration of cells imported from friendly countries.

HSL, a Vishakhapatnam-based shipbuilder, is among India’s premier defence shipyards and has delivered 200 ships, catering to the requirements of both defence and commercial sectors.

Chairman and Managing Director of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd) mentioned that the company is also now focusing on the development of a family of green tugs with bollard pull capacity ranging from 40T to 80 T using modular concept to enable standardisation, commonality, and interchangeability, reducing life cycle cost. This initiative is aimed at meeting the requirements of Indian ports to turn green as envisioned by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India’s ‘green tug transition programme’.