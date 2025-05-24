HTBF extends scholarships to Inter students

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College (ALC) here on Friday announced that the Help the Blind Foundation (HTBF), a longstanding supporter of higher education for students with visual impairments, has now extended its scholarship programme to include Intermediate students from this academic year.

Deepa Krishnamurthy, Managing Trustee of HTBF, stated that the foundation, which has been awarding scholarships to degree students for the past 16 years, will now initiate support for Intermediate students in Andhra Pradesh and three other Indian states on a pilot basis. Under this scheme, visually challenged hostel students at Andhra Loyola College will receive Rs 30,000, while day scholars will be granted Rs 12,000 per academic year.

Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, coordinator of the Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) at ALC, highlighted the college’s efforts in inclusive education. “The college, in collaboration with EnAble India, offers computer training for visually challenged Intermediate and Degree students. Our student volunteers serve as scribes during examinations, and we also provide laptops for those who choose to write exams independently,” he said.

Fr Dr Sagayaraj, correspondent of ALC, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting students with all forms of disabilities through accessible infrastructure and financial aid.

Fr Dr Kishore, principal of ALC, emphasised, “No student should be denied education due to financial constraints. Loyola remains deeply committed to inclusive education and takes pride in our excellent placement and higher education record for students with disabilities.”

For any assistance, visually or physically challenged students can contact Aksha at 94916 71797.