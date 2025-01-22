HUDCO Approves Rs 11,000 Crore Loan for Amaravati Development

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has approved a loan of Rs 11,000 crore to accelerate the construction of Andhra Pradesh's capital city, Amaravati. Minister Narayana announced the decision following a HUDCO board meeting in Mumbai, emphasizing that the funds will expedite ongoing infrastructure projects in the capital.

The loan approval marks a significant step in Amaravati's development journey. Minister Narayana highlighted that the funds would provide a much-needed boost to various projects, including the construction of the Secretariat, Assembly, and High Court. Negotiations for this loan began last October when Minister Narayana met HUDCO CMD Sanjay Kulshreshtha to discuss the financial requirements for Amaravati's development.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is set to initiate large-scale projects with the newly sanctioned funds. CRDA has already issued tenders to appoint project management consultants (PMCs) who will oversee the construction of key government buildings. These consultants will be responsible for preparing cost estimates, supervising construction activities, and ensuring project completion within deadlines.

Additionally, tenders worth Rs 11,000 crore are being finalized for the Secretariat towers, High Court, and Assembly buildings. CRDA officials confirmed that the raft foundation for the Secretariat towers, submerged for over five years, has been exposed and evaluated for structural integrity. Experts from IIT Madras have certified the foundations as suitable for continued construction.

The capital development work in Amaravati had stalled in 2019 due to a shift in government priorities under the YSRCP administration. This resulted in incomplete foundations being submerged in rainwater for years. Following the 2024 change in government, a committee was established to assess the foundations' condition. With positive evaluations from experts, the CRDA began draining water from the foundation sites, a process that required heavy motors and tractors.

As of this week, the raft foundations for two iconic towers have been fully exposed, with work progressing rapidly on the remaining towers. Over 16 lakh cubic meters of water were removed from the construction sites, at a cost of Rs 88 lakh.

The central government has also extended support for Amaravati's development by allocating funds in the Union Budget. With HUDCO's loan approval and renewed efforts from the state government, Amaravati's infrastructure projects are expected to gain significant momentum in the coming months.

CRDA officials are optimistic that the completion of these projects will transform Amaravati into a model capital city.