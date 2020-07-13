Visakhapatnam: Huge explosion in Visakha Solvents in Ramky Pharma City

Visakhpatnam: A huge explosion took place at Visakhapatnam Ramky Pharma City at around 11PM. Locals say they have heard repeated explosions and the flames are seen from 2 to 3 kilometers far.

Explosion took place in Visakha Solvents Limited in Pharma City. Near by industries are also at rish of spreading fires. Firefighters rushed to the spot but are not able to reach the scene of accident due to the explosions.

According to the deputy commissioner, there was no loss of life in the accident. There were only four people present in the premises when the incident took place.

Priliminary reports say that fire started from the reactor and spread to other parts of the plant.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited

Inferno visible from across the coastal City. Accident at Ramky CETP Solvents. Over a dozen explosion heard. #VizagFire #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/FajZQMY1sK — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) July 13, 2020



