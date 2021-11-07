Huge influx of devotees causes traffic jam in Srisailam

Kurnool: Heavy traffic jam took place from Sakshi Ganapathi temple to Srisailam tollgate on Sunday as large number of devotees thronged Srisailam temple on the auspicious occasion of Karthika Masam. The vehicles parked on either side of road near Sakshi Ganapthi temple added woes to commuters and the devotees have to face huge traffic jams. On the auspicious occasion of Karthika Masam, devotees in large numbers thronged Srisailam temple to have the darshan of the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambhika Devi. Due to Sunday and to attend Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarani Hariti to be conducted on Kartika Somavaram (Monday), devotees from nook and corner of Andhra Pradesh and from the adjacent Telangana state thronged in huge numbers.

Due to heavy traffic jam, the devotees reached the temple by walk. The officials are making herculean efforts to clear the traffic jam on the ghat road.

Meanwhile in a press release on Sunday, the authorities of Srisailam temple stated that they are going to conduct Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Hariti on Monday. The deepams will be arranged on the premises of Pushkarini. In the evening, Pushkarini Harati will be organised. First the Harathi will be given to Swami Amma varlu and later to Pushkarini in all directions, stated the authorities.

The utsava moorthis will be brought to Pushkarini and offer special prayers and later Harati will be given. Later Omkaram Harati, Naga Harati, Trishula Harati, Nandi Harati, Simha Harati, Surya Harati, Chandra Harati, Kumbha Harati, Nakshatra Harati and Karpura Harati will be given, added the authorities.