Huge rallies taken out against CAA

Kurnool: A large number of people on Sunday took out rallies in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The rallies started from Abul Kalam Azad circle, Sanjeev Nagar gate, Srinivasa centre and culminated at Gandhi Chowk where a public meeting was held.

The leaders of left parties, Shankar, Mastan and Rafi, speaking at the public meeting, said Modi government was a violation of the Constitution.

The leaders exhorted to the people to rejects the union government's enactments which went against the provisions of the Constitution. The Centre was trying to enforce NRC in all States.

They accused the BJP government of targeting a community. It was a conspiracy hatched by the Modi government. They said the protests were still being staged against CAA.

The violence claimed 24 lives. They demanded that the Centre withdraw the CAA.