Huge ship from SA arrives at Krishnapatnam port
A large Cape vessel (Ship) named M V Yan Li was anchored at berth No.3 in Adani Krishnapatnam port on Wednesday.
The huge ship with a length of 288.88 metres in length and depth of 17.48 metres was anchored at berth number three after dredging.
This Cape vessel has carried 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of coal from South Africa to Adani Krishnapatnam port. Marine team moored the large ship at the designated berth successfully. Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO CJ Rao, Jagadesh Patel and staff expressed their joy on the arrival of the huge ship and performed special prayers. Ship crew members COO Rajan Babu, Captain Rajith Garg, Captain Sahu, and Adani Krishnapatnam Port head corporate affairs G Venugopal, Admin head Ganesh Sharma and other staff members were present.