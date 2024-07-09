Hunt on for accused in minor’s murder case

Anakapalli: The Anakapalli district police are considering all measures to nab the accused involved in the murder of a minor girl at Koppugundupalem of Rambilli mandal in Anakapalli district at the earliest. The accused is identified as B Suresh. Even after two days of the incident, there is no trace of the accused.

To intensify the investigation, the district police released the photographs of the accused and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for those sharing information about him.

Also, the police said that the details of the informer will be kept confidential.

It may be recalled that B Darshini (14), a Class IX student, was stabbed to death by Suresh when she was alone at her home on Saturday evening.

On seeing the girl lying dead in a pool of blood, the accused fled from the crime spot.

Earlier, Suresh used to harass the girl when she was going to school.

Her parents lodged a complaint against him two months ago. Following which, Suresh was arrested and sent to prison.

After getting released on bail, the police stated that Suresh would have taken revenge on the minor as she was the cause for his arrest.

Whether Suresh killed the girl over an argument with her or committed a pre-planned murder is yet to be probed. The police are considering all angles for investigation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and home minister V Anitha directed the district police to take the case seriously and nab the accused at the earliest.

The police formed nine special teams to trace the absconding.

Posters of the accused were kept at most of the main spots and junctions in Anakapalli.