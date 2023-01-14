Hurdles cleared for construction: MP Vallabaneni

Vijayawada: Machilipatnam MP Vallabaneni Bala Showry said all permissions have been granted for Machilipatnam port construction including environmental permissions.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for commencement of port construction works very soon.

In a press statement on Friday, he said that the permission was given by Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

During the EAC Experts Appraisal Committee meeting, he gave his approval along with committee members for construction of the Machilipatnam port, the MP informed. "All the obstacles have been removed by getting these approvals for port construction which has been a long-time dream of the people of the Krishna district.

The port construction will be started by the Chief Minister soon. I specially thanked the Chief Minister for keeping his word towards port construction. Besides, I also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central Minister Bhupender Yadav," the MP added.