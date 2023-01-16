Husband kills wife and ends life as they suffer from an incurable disease in Guntur

Distressed over suffering from an incurable disease, couple ends life at on Kasukarru village of Ponnuru mandal of Guntur district on Monday.

According to the villagers, Tummampati Chinna Subbaiah (50) and Tummampati Roja (45) are a couple from the village. They live by farming. However, both of them have been suffering from chronic illnesses for some time now. Despite treatment by doctors, the disease was not cured.

Chinna Subbaiah, who was deeply offended by this, hit his wife Roja on the head with a stick and killed her. After some time Chinnasubbaiah committed suicide by hanging himself. As the couple did not come out of the house, the locals got suspicious and went into the house and found both of them lifeless.

After receiving the information, Ponnur Rural Police reached the spot and are investigating.