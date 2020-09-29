Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor to connect Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh state has been sanctioned with a new industrial corridor to facilitate industrial development as part of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor, according to AP Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy. This would come up under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust Programme.



Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the Minister said the new corridor would have Orvakal in Kurnool district as a node. Similarly, Kopparthi ini Kadapa district, Tamminapatnam of Potti Sriramulu district (part of Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor) and Routhusurumala of Chittoor in Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor would also be developed.

The Minister also disclosed that the representatives of Kapil Consultancy Service Pvt Limited, led by its vice-president, met him on Tuesday and proposed the establishment of an IT Park in Tirupati under 'walk to walk' concept. The company representatives said that they would make an investment of Rs 500 crore. It would provide up to 8,000 jobs when it is completed in two phases in seven years. The Minister said the proposal was being considered favourably. The company sought 25 acres of land for the same, he said.

The Minister said the new corridor paves way for the industrial progress in the State manifold. Bulk water supply would be ensured to the companies coming up as part of infrastructure development.

He inquired about the road works of Samalkot-Rajanagaram stretch undertaken under the AP Roads Development Corporation along with the works on the common effluent treatment plant at Naidupet cluster.

The meeting was attended by APIIC chairperson Roja and other officials.