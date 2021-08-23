Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy visits Gandhi hospital, says vaccination will be completed by December

Union Minister for tourism Kishan Reddy said the vaccination would be completed across the country by December 2021. As part of his Secunderabad tour, He visited Gandhi Hospital on Monday and took note of issues that prevailed at the hospital. There he learned the details of the medical services being provided to the ovid‌ victims.



He later spoke to the media and said that the centre is ready to face the third wave of the Coronavirus outbreak and opined that the vaccine for the children will be available soon. "We will distribute the vaccine through the passport to those who do not have a Aadhaar card," Kishan Reddy said. The union minister said that the centre will set up over 1200 oxygen plants under PM Cares to alleviate the oxygen shortage in the country.



Also, the minister asserted that eight oxygen units are operating in Gandhi and assured that they are setting up six more in addition.



He said that 168,61,809 vaccine doses have been sent to the state of Telangana and asserted that 13.18 lakh doses are stored currently. He said the vaccine would be provided free of charge to all people.



It is a known fact that Kishan Reddy has taken up Jan Ashirwad Yatra in two Telugu states last week on the occasion of BJP completing seven years of rule. The union minister started his Yatra in Andhra Pradesh and ended in Telangana and today he visited Gandhi hospital and examined the facilities.

