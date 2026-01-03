Hyd–M’patnam Expressway turning into growth corridor for AP & TG

Amaravati: The proposed six-lane Greenfield expressway linking Hyderabad’s Future City with Machilipatnam Port is fast emerging as a transformative infrastructure project, reshaping economic sentiment, real estate activity and logistics planning across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Even before ground is broken, the 298-km expressway has begun to exert a stronger pull on business activity than several ongoing development initiatives, including the phased construction of Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh capital.

Spanning 118 km in Telangana and 180 km in Andhra Pradesh, the expressway is designed as a high-speed, access-controlled corridor with provision for future expansion up to 12 lanes. Its strategic importance lies in directly connecting Hyderabad- Telangana’s commercial hub - with Amaravati and Machilipatnam, where a Greenfield port is under development and where BPCL plans a massive refinery-cum-petrochemical complex with an estimated investment of Rs 60,000–70,000 crore.

In business circles, the expressway is increasingly viewed as the missing logistics link that could unlock the central Andhra region’s growth potential. Land transactions and speculative investments are already clustering along the proposed alignment, particularly between Vijayawada, Amaravati and Machilipatnam. Developers and investors see the corridor as a faster, more reliable alternative to the congested Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway, which is itself being widened from four to six lanes to accommodate surging traffic.

For Amaravati, where economic momentum has been slower than initially anticipated due to the long gestation of capital construction, the expressway offers a fresh catalyst. While the NDA government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has revived capital works and announced projects such as an international airport, Quantum Valley and financial-sector offices, market participants believe the expressway could generate immediate spillover effects by improving access, cutting travel time and anchoring new logistics, warehousing and industrial clusters.

According to the alignment submitted to the Centre, the expressway will originate near Mucherla, close to Hyderabad’s upcoming Future City, and pass through Rangareddy, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts in Telangana. After entering Andhra Pradesh, it will traverse parts of Palnadu, Guntur and Krishna districts, pass through the Amaravati capital region and terminate at Machilipatnam Port. In total, the project will affect around 100 villages across five districts in the two states.

Tenders have already been floated for the Detailed Project Report (DPR), with land acquisition to follow Central approval. The highway will feature limited entry and exit points, supported by parallel service roads, reinforcing its role as a long-haul, high-efficiency freight and passenger corridor rather than a local road.

The expressway also aligns with broader port-led development plans. Machilipatnam is the closest seaport to Telangana, and improved road connectivity is expected to significantly reduce logistics costs for exporters and manufacturers in and around Hyderabad. Complementary projects are being lined up, including a Rs 400-crore port connectivity road, a proposed six-laning of the Machilipatnam–Vijayawada national highway at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, and new Greenfield and ring-road proposals under the PM Gati Shakti framework.

Taken together, policymakers and investors see the Hyderabad–Machilipatnam Greenfield expressway as more than a transport project. It is increasingly being positioned as the backbone of a new growth corridor, one that could integrate ports, petrochemicals, real estate and regional supply chains, while reshaping the economic geography of central Andhra Pradesh and southern Telangana over the next decade.