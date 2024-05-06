I am here to end Jagan’s mafia raj, declares Shah

Dharmavaram: The way Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at the YSRCP government and his assurances on issues like Polavaram project and Amaravati as the state capital has come as a big boost for the alliance rank and file.

Shah made it clear that the BJP was serious about the alliance and said that he had come here to extend his support to the alliance which was fighting to end the alleged rule of goondas and criminals, rampant corruption, sand mafia and to stop religious conversions in the state and to make Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting, Shah exuded confidence that Narendra Modi was set for a hat-trick and went hammer and tongs against the YSRCP government.

He said before he left for Dharmavaram, the media in Delhi asked him why did the BJP enter into an alliance with the TDP and Jana Sena and what exactly was its intention. Shah said he would explain in detail now. He said the BJP entered into an alliance with the TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu and actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena to bring an end to the YRCP rule.

Charging Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with trying to kill the Telugu language by introducing the English medium in primary education, Shah assured that the BJP would not allow such moves. Describing the Polavaram Project as the “lifeline” of Andhra Pradesh, the Union minister alleged that it was derailed due to corruption in the state government. “I came to give you a Modi guarantee. You vote Chandrababu Naidu (NDA) to power in Andhra Pradesh and Narendra Modi at the Centre. Within two years, Polavaram will be completed, and water will be given to farmers,” Shah assured.

He alleged that the Congress party had neglected the “Ram Temple” issue for 70 years whereas PM Modi performed 'Bhoomi Puja' and also consecrated it during his second term. “Both Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rahul Gandhi were invited for the Ram Temple consecration, but they did not attend. Will you vote for the people who did not attend the Ram Temple consecration?” Shah asked.

Seeking votes for the NDA candidates, Shah listed out the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre and said that in the first two phases, Modi is getting 100 seats each and in the third face he is moving towards ‘400 paar.’

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu thanked Amit Shah for clearly stating that the Centre will help in completing the Polavaram Project and in the construction of the capital city of Amaravati. In addition, he said, the TDP will also complete the Handri Neeva project neglected by the YSRCP government. He said just as PM had turned three crore women as crorepatis, the NDA government in AP will also implement it and help women here to become crorepatis.