I am unaware who abused me: Council chairman Shariff asserts

The developments in the Legislative Council on Wednesday have become sensational with the Chairman of the Legislative Council recommending the capital development and decentralization bill and CRDA repeal bill to the select committee with his discretion. Meanwhile, the TDP leaders alleged that YSRCP leaders are making derogatory comments on Chairman after he announced his decision in the council. However, Chairman Sharif responded to these allegations. He said he has no knowledge that who made such derogatory comments.

While the TDP and Jana Sena activists took to the social media accusing Minister Botsa Satyanarayana of resorting to abusing Chairman, TDP leaders Jaleel Khan, Kesineni Nani, Budda Venkanna, Bachula Arjuna and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu have slammed at YSRCP members. Yanamala made a controversial remark that the ministers had come to office drunk. However, the ministers gave Strong Counter in the Assembly on Thursday and decided to complain with the Privilege Committee.

The decision of the Chairman of the council as a whole has led to disputes between the two parties. Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan is taking steps to abolish the Legislative Council. A final decision will be made on Monday.