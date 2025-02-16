I-RISE training programme launched

Kadapa: The I-RISE training programme was inaugurated at Nihar Skill Education in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), National Agricultural Marketing Institution, and Syngenta Foundation India.

Speaking at the event here on Saturday, E Sandeep Kumar, Syngenta Foundation India representative, stated that the programme will provide training on modern farming techniques, marketing strategies, organic farming and government schemes.

The 22-day training includes two months of field training, with Rs 7,000 stipend and a certificate from the National Agricultural Marketing Institution.

High-performing candidates may also receive job opportunities. Interested candidates can contact Subbirami Reddy, regional coordinator, Nihar Skill Education, at 9063082227 for more details.