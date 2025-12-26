Cold weather and PCOS: Why symptoms can flare up in winter

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal condition affecting many women in India. It causes problems like irregular periods, weight gain, acne, excess facial hair, mood changes and difficulty in controlling blood sugar levels. While PCOS symptoms are present throughout the year, many women notice that their symptoms become worse during winter. Cold weather, lifestyle changes and hormonal shifts during this season can all play a role.

How Cold Weather Affects Hormones

Winter brings shorter days and less exposure to sunlight. Sunlight helps regulate hormones like serotonin and melatonin, which control mood, sleep and stress levels. Reduced sunlight can increase stress hormones such as cortisol. High cortisol levels can worsen insulin resistance, a key problem in PCOS. This may lead to weight gain, delayed periods and increased fatigue during winter months.

Reduced physical activity in winter

Cold temperatures often reduce outdoor activity. Many people avoid walking, exercising or going to the gym during winter. For women with PCOS, lack of physical activity can quickly affect metabolism. Regular exercise helps improve insulin sensitivity and keeps weight under control. When activity levels drop, blood sugar levels may rise, leading to increased cravings, weight gain and hormonal imbalance.

Winter weight gain and food cravings

Winter is often linked with comfort eating. Cravings for fried foods, sweets and high-carbohydrate meals increase in cold weather. Women with PCOS already have difficulty managing insulin levels, and excess intake of sugary or processed foods can worsen the condition. Weight gain during winter can further disturb hormone balance and make symptoms like acne and irregular periods more noticeable.

Mood changes and mental health

Seasonal mood changes are common in winter due to reduced sunlight and colder days. Low mood, anxiety and lack of motivation are frequently reported by women with PCOS. Mental stress can directly affect hormonal health. Emotional eating, sleep problems and reduced self-care during winter can all add to symptom flare-ups.

Sleep disturbances in cold weather

Shorter days and longer nights can disturb sleep patterns. Poor sleep affects hormones that control appetite and blood sugar. Lack of quality sleep can increase hunger, reduce energy levels and worsen insulin resistance. Women with PCOS may experience increased tiredness and irregular sleep cycles during winter, further impacting their health.

Increased inflammation and immunity issues

PCOS is linked with low-grade inflammation in the body. Cold weather can weaken immunity, making people more prone to infections like colds and flu. Inflammation can worsen hormonal imbalance and metabolic problems in PCOS. Frequent illness during winter may also disrupt routine, diet and physical activity.

How to manage PCOS better during winter

Simple lifestyle changes can help control PCOS symptoms during cold months. Staying active indoors with yoga, stretching or home workouts can keep metabolism healthy. Eating warm, balanced meals with whole grains, vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats helps control blood sugar. Avoiding excess sugar and fried foods is important. Getting enough sunlight during the day, even for short walks, supports mood and hormone balance. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule and managing stress through meditation or breathing exercises can also help. Drinking enough water and warm fluids is essential, as dehydration is common in winter.

Conclusion

Winter does not cause PCOS, but cold weather and seasonal habits can make symptoms worse. Hormonal changes, reduced activity, weight gain, mood changes and sleep disturbances all contribute to symptom flare-ups. With mindful eating, regular movement and proper self-care, women with PCOS can manage their symptoms effectively even during the colder months and maintain better overall health.

(The writer is a lead consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)