I salute brave warriors of our armed forces: Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed the Indian armed forces for their successful strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"With pride, I salute the brave warriors of the Indian armed forces for swiftly avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. With their unmatched bravery and precision, they have again demonstrated that our nation will defend itself with iron will," said Naidu in a post on X.

The Chief Minister said the world has witnessed India's strength and determination under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the TDP supremo, a key ally of the NDA government at the Centre, India stands united against terror and firmly in support of the armed forces. Earlier, the Chief Minister said, 'Jai Hind' reposting a message on 'X' by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army.

Echoing Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan conveyed gratitude to PM Modi and the heads of the tri-services for 'Operation Sindoor', vowing to stand by them. "Thanks to the chiefs of the tri-services for injecting bravery into the Bharat (Indian) society with Operation Sindoor, especially after decades of patience and excessive patience which had tied the hands of entire Bharat. And also to PM Modi for standing by them,” said the actor–politician in a post on X. Similarly, hailing India's Operation Sindoor, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it is a decisive response to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack. "During such times, such inevitable actions reflect the nation's unwavering strength in safeguarding its sovereignty and protecting its citizens. All of us stand by you," said Reddy in a post on X.