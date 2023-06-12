I will contest from Sattenapalli: Ambati Rambabu

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said that he will get a party ticket to contest from Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in the coming Assembly elections. He said following the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he will contest the election and show his strength. He informed that TDP is planning to field Kanna Lakshminarayana from Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in the coming Assembly elections.

He addressed the media here on Sunday, after reviewing the arrangements for the launching of distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Kits and setting up of foundation stone for the construction of a bridge across River Krishna and inauguration of government Polytechnic College by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. He reviewed the arrangements for the CM’s visit and gave suggestions to the officials and urged the leaders to make the CM’s visit a success.

Rambabu said he need not touch anybody’s feet to get the party ticket. “I will get the party ticket and contest the election,” he added. He was once elected from Sattenapalli Assembly constituency and became a Minister.

Later, Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini reviewed the arrangements for the CM’s public meeting.

MLC and CM programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram and MLA Namburu Sankara Rao were also present.

Earlier, SP Ravishankar Reddy reviewed the security arrangements at the dais where the CM will address the public meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the SP said they have made elaborate security arrangements with two additional SPs, 8 DSPs, 41 CIs, 91 SIs, and 1400 cops for the CM visit. He instructed the police officials to be alert till the completion of CM’s visit and warned that he would not tolerate negligence in discharging duties.