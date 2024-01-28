I will not contest in 2024 general elections; MP Galla Jayadev

Guntur: TDP parliamentary party leader and Guntur MP Galla Jayadev said he will not contest in the 2024 general elections. He said he will take break .Addressing the media at TDP Guntur district office on Sunday, he said he will spend more time for his businesses. He he will come back, he will work as a full time politician.

He recalled that recently he set up a factory in the T-State. He said he is feeling difficult it is difficult to concentrate on politics and business and he is unable to meet the people. He said he active is in the Parliament and mounted pressure to fulfill promises mentioned in the AP State Bifurcation Act. He recalled that he actively participated in the Amaravati farmers agitation to continue Amaravati as state capital.