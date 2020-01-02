IAS and IPS officials appointed for Disha duties

Amaravati: The state government has appointed an IAS and another IPS officer for the speedy discharge of duties as per the AP Disha Bill, 2019, on Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill, 2019, passed for making amendments in the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code for ensuring completion of investigation and trial within 21 working days and for providing death penalty in cases of sexual offences against women and children which are heinous in nature.

The Bill also provides for the establishment of Exclusive Special Courts for the trial of such offences. In the G.O. first read above, instructions have been issued for timely investigation and trail in cases of sexual offences against women and children.

The Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney appointed Kritika Shukla, IAS as Disha Special Officer created out of IAS cadre along with the existing post of Director, Women Development and Child Welfare.

M. Deepika, IPS, Additional Superintendent of Police (Admn.), Kurnool is posted as Special Officer, Disha created out of IPS cadre in the office of the Additional Director General of Police, CID, Andhra Pradesh.