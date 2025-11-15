ICDS organises rally in Nellore

Nellore: On the occasion of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday, the Integrated Child Development Services(ICDS) department organised a rally in Nellore city on Friday. Students from several schools and colleges in big numbers participated in the event.

The rally which has started from Dodla Kousalyamma Women College(DK) and proceeded through police parade grounds concluded at KVR Petrol Bunk where the Human chain formed.

Speaking on the occasion, ICDS Project Director Hena Sujan has said that it will be responsibility of every one to see the children to grow in a peaceful and safe environment.

She said that government has been spending crores of rupees for promotion of quality education, providing healthy food and shelter in the hostels in the interest of transforming them as responsible citizens of the country. She appealed that at the same time people also to extend their support to the government in that aspect.

District Medical& Health Officer Sujatha, Labour department district officer A. Vijayakumar, District Child Protection Officer M. Suresh, DKW college principal Venkataramsna Reddy and others were present.