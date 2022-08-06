ICMR team interacts with gas leak victims

Anakapalli: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Chennai team, headed by Dr Lokesh, visited NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli district on Friday.

They interacted with the gas leak victims of Seeds Intimate Apparel India of Brandix India Apparel City at SEZ, Atchutapuram.

Later, they inspected Seeds Intimate as well and launched an investigation to find out the root cause of the gas leak incident that made 121 employees develop breathlessness recently.

Two consecutive gas leak incidents that occurred at the company and made hundreds of workers experience discomfort, suffocation and dizziness at the workplace. Following the incidents, the unit was ordered to shut down. A high-level committee was constituted to trace the origin of the gas leak.