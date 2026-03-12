ICTPL sets new record in manganese ore loading

Visakhapatnam: Integrated Cargo Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (ICTPL) has achieved a new operational milestone by loading 19,150-MT of manganese ore into the vessel MV Meghna Liberty.

The loading operation at west quay-6 (WQ-6) berth of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) recorded an impressive hook output of 1,596-MT, surpassing the previous record of 17,193-MT loaded into MV Theodora on November last, thereby setting a new benchmark in bulk cargo handling at the terminal.

This achievement reflects the operational efficiency, coordinated effort and high productivity standards maintained at ICTPL’s WQ-6 Terminal, reinforcing its capability to handle bulk cargo operations with superior turnaround performance.

Navship Marine Services acted as the steamer agents of the vessel, while ICTPL successfully carried out the record-setting loading operation at their terminal at WQ-6 Berth of the VPA.

Jitin Singh Kampani, deputy chief operating officer of ICTPL, appreciated the efforts of the operations team and stakeholders for their coordinated work and dedication.